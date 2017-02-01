Brunswick High QB who says teammates used racial slurs signs D-II letter of intent

Rodney Axson Jr. said he overheard white players use "N" word before football game (Source: WOIO)

A Brunswick High School quarterback who asked his fellow teammates not to use the "N" word in the locker room this past season has signed a letter of intent to play Division II football on a full scholarship.

Rodney Axson, Jr. will attend Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina in the fall.

"For future kids, man, this is the best day," said Axson.

Wednesday was a day Axson worked hard for, both on the football field and in the classroom.

"Next on the bucket list is: let's start as a freshman," he said.

Although Axson's sights are set on college, he won't forget his time at Brunswick High School.

"You're going to have people who don't believe in you, but as long as at the end of the day in your heart you believe in yourself and think you can accomplish it, then you can," he said.

Brunswick police said they were at the high school last year, interviewing students about racially offensive remarks and a threat of lynching made towards Axson, after he said he told his fellow teammates not to use the "N" word in the locker room before a Sept. 2 game.

Axson then kneeled in protest during the National Anthem.

"Once he took the knee, he had a lot of backlash from it, to the point where we had messages sent to us for his lynching, for others calling him an ignorant 'N,'" said Rodney Axson Sr., at the time of the alleged incident.

The quarterback's father said his son had been attending school and playing football while the allegations were being investigated. The elder Axson said one of the accused was promoted to team captain.

"I know everything in your life happens for a reason and I know what happened to me was for a reason and it's put me on a bigger platform," Axson said.

Soon his platform will be on a collegiate level, at a school where Axson said he feels at home.

