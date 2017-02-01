Shelby Miller trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 3

Another week, another Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon training post!

Clearly, this week the weather isn’t exactly in our favor. I’ve been struck on the treadmill for about a week… but, that hasn’t stopped me from getting in my runs! The longest run of this training plan so far was Sunday, which was a nine mile run.

Thankfully, Netflix and a throwback to Season 1 of Grey’s Anatomy made the 90 minutes just about fly by.

Surprisingly, this week the total mileage is less than it was last week. I’m running between three to five miles during the week, then the long run this week is only six miles – I’ll take it!

Last week I mentioned I’d talk about my goal for this year’s marathon. It’s not a very precise goal, but I always want to beat my last race time. So, this year that means I want to run 26.2 miles in 3 hours 55 minutes or less.

The other three marathons I’ve ran have all been in Nashville for the Run, Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon.

Here are my past times:

2016 = 3 hours 56 minutes

2015 = 4 hours 0 minutes

2014 = 4 hours 38 minutes

#FitnessFriday = Foam rolling! I recently started incorporating this. So good for runners - helps w/ blood flow & muscle tightness. pic.twitter.com/lpWmJG0WQH — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 27, 2017

If you're running the marathon, or if you have advice, I'd love to know! Feel free to reach out on Facebook and Twitter!



Week 1 of training : http://www.cleveland19.com/story/34288682/shelby-miller-trains-for-the-cleveland-marathon-week-1

Week 2 of training : http://www.cleveland19.com/story/34349090/shelby-miller-trains-for-the-cleveland-marathon-week-2

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.