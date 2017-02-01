Tonight at 6: More on the case of the missing teen found dead in Cleveland

Good evening, I’m Romona Robinson in the Cleveland 19 newsroom. We’re working on a number of stories for 6 o’clock.
Once the subject of racial death threats, a local athlete signs a full scholarship and a bright future.
Eighty-three sexual predators live within one mile of the 14-year-old who was brutally murdered. The latest on the search for a killer.
We hope you’re enjoying your evening and you’ll join Mark and me at 6 p.m.
Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.
You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.
Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.
Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.
We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.More >>
We've got an inside look at Cleveland's newest fine dining experience, ahead of its scheduled opening. Cru Uncorked is a French New American restaurant that's been in the works for five years.More >>
It may not be a very big deal in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo has been embraced by Americans as an occasion to celebrate Mexican food and culture.More >>
It may not be a very big deal in Mexico, but Cinco de Mayo has been embraced by Americans as an occasion to celebrate Mexican food and culture.More >>
Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian. Cillian was born on March 29.More >>
Rescue Village Barn Program is collection donations after its rescued horse Nevra gave birth to Cillian. Cillian was born on March 29.More >>
The Cavaliers have made it easy for fans to cheer them on in Cleveland as look to go up 3-0 in 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.More >>
The Cavaliers have made it easy for fans to cheer them on in Cleveland as look to go up 3-0 in 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.More >>
The Sandusky Police Department is planning to honor a fallen officer by fulfilling the request of his young son. The boy wanted the department to keep his police cruiser it's original color, and they agreed.More >>
The Sandusky Police Department is planning to honor a fallen officer by fulfilling the request of his young son. The boy wanted the department to keep his police cruiser it's original color, and they agreed.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>