Authorities not ruling out serial killer after latest body found on E. 93rd

Since Dec. 2012, half a dozen women have been found dead along or near a stretch of Cleveland's East 93rd Street.

This trend was thrown back into the spotlight this week, when 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was found dead in an abandoned home on the 9400 block of Fuller Avenue. Her case began as a missing persons case Jan. 26. Earlier this week, the body found in that abandoned house was confirmed to be that of Alianna.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Below is a map of the cases, accompanied by a brief description of each one. The victims were all women, between the ages of 14 and 45.

Alianna DeFreeze, 14

-Reported missing Jan. 26, 2017

-Found Jan. 29, 2017 in an abandoned home on the 9400 block of Fuller Avenue

-No arrests

Jessica Coleman, 26

-Reported missing April 24, 2016

-Found April 25, 2016 near the tracks at East 83rd Street and Rawlings Avenue. She'd been shot to death.

-No arrests

Ashley Leszyeski, 21

-Reported missing May 17, 2013

-Found May 28, 2013 in a vacant lot on the 3500 block of East 93rd. She'd been killed by multiple sharp force injuries to the head and neck.

-No arrests

Christine Malone, 45

-Reported missing March 23, 2013

-Found March 28, 2013 in a field on the 9300 block of Bessemer Avenue. She was killed, and the cause of death was listed as asphyxia.

-No arrests

Jazmine Trotter, 20

-Reported missing March 23, 2013

-Found March 24, 2013 in an abandoned home on the 3900 block of East 93rd. She'd been killed after blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.

-Jerome Ogletree was arrested, but charges were dropped in May 2013. Charges could be refiled.

Jameela Hasan, 37

-Not reported missing

-Found Dec. 17 2012 in her home in the 9400 block of Manor Avenue. She'd been stabbed to death.

Community activists organized a rally on the east side of Cleveland Wednesday night, frustrated with the lack of answers in these unsolved cases. They're calling it a war on women. A crowd of over 200 women and a few men gathered to rally for answers to the six unsolved homicides. They set up outside of the Fourth District Police station on E. 93rd Street, just blocks from where these women were found dead.

“We need to come in solidarity. Enough's enough, our women are dying out here,” said community activist Laura Cowan.

Police Commander Brandon Kutz says he could not rule out a serial killer, but he says there is no evidence pointing to it at this time.

“I assure you we are working very, very hard. I have dedicated officers and detectives inside my building that are working non-stop around the clock on this,” said Kutz.

The sisters of Leszyeski, who was found murdered in an abandoned field off of East 93rd Street, were at Wednesday's rally. They said they won't give up trying to get answers.

“I feel like her case is getting nowhere and it's not fair for my sister and every other girl that has been harmed,” said Heather Leszyeski.

Her family is pleading for your help.

“Anything helps. Because one clue can lead to the other and solve the case not just for my sister, but anybody,” she said.

Those who wish to submit anonymous tips on any of these cases can call 216-25CRIME.

