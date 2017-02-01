Are the Browns the most depressing team in pro sports? Not so fast

After nominating the Brooklyn Nets as the Most Depressing Team in professional sports, Chris Hall, a reader, suggested the Browns. To that, we respectfully disagree.

No homerism here -- the Browns were awful this season, and they’re probably years away from the playoffs. But at least they have hope.

That hope comes in the draft, where the Browns are due to have 22 picks the next two years (obviously that number can, and likely will, change after a few more trades). Cleveland has the No. 1 and No. 12 pick overall, and four of the top 52.

Brooklyn has no first-round picks this year, or next year. Both were traded to Boston in a horrible mortgage-the-future trade for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, back when the owner thought they could win a title.

Another plus for the Browns: they have money -- more than $100 million to spend right now if they want. (No, they won’t spend it all right away.)

As Jamie Collins just proved, big-time players will sign with a bad NFL team if the money’s right.

Name the last All-Star in the NBA who did so.

The Nets are 9-39 overall, 2-22 on the road, and have lost nine of 10. They’re also fighting for attention with eight other pro teams in the country’s largest market. Yet sadly, that doesn’t tell the whole story. This team will be dismal, and depressing, for a long time to come.

