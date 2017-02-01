52-year-old Akron man pleads guilty in connection with wife's death

A 52-year-old Akron man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his wife, authorities said.

Phillip Battle has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification, tampering with evidence, failure to comply, and domestic violence.

In Oct. 2016, Akron police responded to a Johnland Avenue home for reports of a disturbance. Officers spoke with both Battle and his wife, Anita Heard, who reported hearing voices in the house. Officers searched the home but found nothing out of the ordinary.

The next day, Battle called 911 saying he had shot his wife. Officers arrived to find Heard on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head.

Officers arrested Battle a short time later. Heard died about a month after the shooting.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

