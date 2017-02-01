266 FirstMerit retail branches to be converted to Huntington brand this month

A total of 266 FirstMerit retail branches will be converted to the Huntington brand the weekend of Feb. 17.

Notices were sent in November 2016 to all customers impacted by consolidations or closures.

In most cases, customers were notified of the three closest branches to their address.

BRANCHES CLOSING

CUYAHOGA COUNTY



FirstMerit branches being closed or consolidated: 15



22835 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood

430 Northfield Rd, Bedford

550 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Heights

25 W Prospect Ave, Cleveland

11427 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

80 Severance Circle, Cleveland Heights

5646 Transportation Blvd, Garfield Heights

5710 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

7220 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights

5393 Ridge Rd, Parma

21114 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River

3505 Lee Rd, Shaker Heights

33113 Aurora Rd, Solon

11654 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

801 Crocker Rd, Westlake

Huntington branches being closed or consolidated: 1

14481 Cedar Rd., South Euclid

GEAUGA COUNTY

FirstMerit branches to close or consolidate: 3

14894 N State Ave, Middlefield

8389 Mayfield Rd, Chesterland

8555 Tanglewood Sq, Chagrin Falls

Huntington branches to close or consolidate: 1

540 Water Street, Chardon

LAKE COUNTY

Huntington branches to close or consolidate: 3

6550 N. Ridge Rd., Madison

7720 Mentor Avenue, Mentor

58 S. Park Place, Painesville

FirstMerit branches to close or consolidate: 0

LORAIN COUNTY

(In Lorain County, the FirstMerit West River branch at 1530 W. River Rd. N, Elyria was closed in June 2016 by FirstMerit prior to the close of the merger.)

FirstMerit branches to close or consolidate: 1

36000 Detroit Rd, Avon

Huntington branches to close or consolidate: 1

457 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake

One existing FirstMerit branch is in the process of closing:

1530 W River Rd N, Elyria



MEDINA COUNTY

FirstMerit branches to close or consolidate: 1

102 Main St, Wadsworth

Huntington branches to close or consolidate: 2

1065 N. Court St., Suite C, Medina

3630 Center Rd., Brunswick

