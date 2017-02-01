266 FirstMerit retail branches to be converted to Huntington bra - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

266 FirstMerit retail branches to be converted to Huntington brand this month

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A total of 266 FirstMerit retail branches will be converted to the Huntington brand the weekend of Feb. 17.

Notices were sent in November 2016 to all customers impacted by consolidations or closures.

In most cases, customers were notified of the three closest branches to their address.

BRANCHES CLOSING

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

FirstMerit branches being closed or consolidated: 15

22835 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood
430 Northfield Rd, Bedford
550 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Heights
25 W Prospect Ave, Cleveland
11427 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
80 Severance Circle, Cleveland Heights
5646 Transportation Blvd, Garfield Heights
5710 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
7220 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights
5393 Ridge Rd, Parma 
21114 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River
3505 Lee Rd, Shaker Heights
33113 Aurora Rd, Solon
11654 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
801 Crocker Rd, Westlake 

Huntington branches being closed or consolidated: 1 

14481 Cedar Rd., South Euclid  

GEAUGA COUNTY

FirstMerit branches to close or consolidate: 3

14894 N State Ave, Middlefield
8389 Mayfield Rd, Chesterland
8555 Tanglewood Sq, Chagrin Falls

Huntington branches to close or consolidate: 1

540 Water Street, Chardon  

LAKE COUNTY

Huntington branches to close or consolidate: 3 

6550 N. Ridge Rd., Madison
7720 Mentor Avenue, Mentor
58 S. Park Place, Painesville 

FirstMerit branches to close or consolidate: 0

LORAIN COUNTY

(In Lorain County, the FirstMerit West River branch at 1530 W. River Rd. N, Elyria was closed in June 2016 by FirstMerit prior to the close of the merger.)

FirstMerit branches to close or consolidate: 1

36000 Detroit Rd, Avon

Huntington branches to close or consolidate: 1

457 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake 

One existing FirstMerit branch is in the process of closing: 

1530 W River Rd N, Elyria
 
MEDINA COUNTY

FirstMerit branches to close or consolidate: 1

102 Main St, Wadsworth 

Huntington branches to close or consolidate: 2

1065 N. Court St., Suite C, Medina
3630 Center Rd., Brunswick

