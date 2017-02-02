Wrong way driver killed after head-on collision

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred on U.S. 30, east of Harrison Avenue in Canton.

The OSHP said 32-year-old Justin M.Jewell of Canton was driving his Chrysler mini van the wrong direction on U.S. 30 when he plowed head on in to a white box truck.

Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner. The driver of the truck received injuries. He was transported to Aultman Hospital by Canton City Fire.

Neither of the drivers were wearing seat belt

The crash remains under investigation.