Nestlé to add 300 jobs to Solon campus

Nestlé is adding 300 jobs to its Solon campus.

"We're experiencing one of the most profound shifts in how people eat, shop and engage with brands right now," said Nestlé USA Chairman and CEO Paul Grimwood. "To address the ever-changing landscape, we're striving to make our products healthier and tastier, using unmatched R&D capability, nutrition science and passion for quality in everything we do. The moves announced today are designed to allow us to work even smarter, fueling growth for our bright future, and we're pleased to continue that growth and investment here in Ohio and in Solon, where both Governor John Kasich and Mayor Susan Drucker have welcomed our efforts."

The Solon campus currently employs more than 2,000 people and houses operations regarding Nestlé's frozen and chilled foods businesses. They will renovate their Harper Road Building to be a "smart office," with open-space workstations, natural lighting and informal and formal meeting spaces.

The office building is adjacent to the Nestlé production facility where frozen meals are made by more than 850 employees, one of four similar facilities strategically placed across the U.S. to allow swift delivery to retail customers. Brands managed at the location include Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine, Buitoni, DiGiorno, California Pizza Kitchen, Tombstone, Jack's and Hot Pocket, as well as Nestlé Toll House desserts.

Also operating in Solon are Nestlé Professional, committed to providing creative food and beverage solutions to its foodservice customers; Nestlé Business Services; and the Nestlé Development Center on Cannon Road, a $50 million investment completed in 2015 that established a global center to transform the way the world enjoys frozen and chilled foods. Soon to be at capacity, Nestlé also recently acquired real estate adjacent to its holdings in Solon, as it plans for the future.

Nestlé employs nearly 3,600 people across Ohio.

