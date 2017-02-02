Buckeye Chuck predicts six more weeks of winter

Both Punxatawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck are predicting six more weeks of winter.

The Marion-based groundhog saw his shadow this morning just a few minutes after Phil saw his.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times - including last year. Last year, Buckeye Chuck predicted six more weeks of winter.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.