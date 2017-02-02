Police make arrest in deadly East 140th Street shooting

Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a 31-year-old woman dead.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of East 140th Street, just north of Kinsman Avenue, on Wednesday morning.

Police say when they arrived, they found Tionna Young, 31, inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest and arm. She died at University Hospitals.

According to police, Young was shot in the crossfire between the suspect and another man who started shooting each other inside the apartment. The other man left the scene before police got there.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was found inside his car in front of the apartment. He had been shot in the hip. He is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Detectives are still investigating.

