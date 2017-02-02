Medical Examiner: Alianna DeFreeze died of 'multiple injuries'

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says that 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze died of "multiple injuries."

DeFreeze was last seen on video surveillance Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her mother called police at 4:15 p.m. after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day.

Officers were canvassing Cleveland's east side Sunday, searching yards and abandoned homes, in connection with DeFreeze's missing persons case when they found a female's body inside an abandoned home at 9412 Fuller Avenue. Officers alerted the family to DeFreeze's death on Tuesday.

Police are offering a $22,500 reward for anyone with information about the suspect.

