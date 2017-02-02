Cleveland radio personality J.G. Spooner sentenced to 30 months in jail for theft

Former 92.3 The Fan executive producer J.G. Spooner plead guilty Thursday to two new counts of felony theft. He previously pleaded guilty to another set of theft and money laundering charges.

Spooner was indicted in July on seven charges. He initially pleaded not guilty. A nine-page police report claimed Spooner had more than $7,000 of a GoFundMe account belonging to Allyson Zappe deposited in his personal bank account.

Zappe's friends claim Spooner approached them in February 2015 to relaunch a GoFundMe account to help raise additional money for Allyson, who had cystic fibrosis. They handed control of the account over to Spooner and alleged he kept the donations.

Zappe died in July 2015.

The new charges allege that Spooner took money from victims under the guise that he was renting them a property. He previously pleaded not guilty last month.

Spooner was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

