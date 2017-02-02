Security heightened at Akron high school after threat

Firestone High School in Akron was placed on heightened alert Wednesday after a teacher received an emailed threat Tuesday evening.

Officials say the threat was vague. They are still working to determine who sent the email.

Parents were alerted to the threat by robo-call. Mobile metal detectors were placed at the entrances and throughout the school Wednesday and will remain in place for the rest of the week.

Akron police are involved in the investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.