Sleeping city workers to be held accountable following Carl Monday investigation

Welcome to show and tell at the Cleveland Public Utilities building. For the first time, Public Utilities Director Robert Davis saw photos of his Cleveland Public Power employees that we caught napping on the job.

“This is absolutely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated under any circumstances” said Davis.

Over several months, our undercover cameras caught tree trimming crews in Dreamland. They were dozing off on city time, while parked in remote areas like under a bridge or behind a clothing store in Steelyard Commons. I asked if there was any scenario while on the clock where workers should be, on a regular basis, sleeping on the job? “Absolutely not. There shouldn’t be an occasion where someone is sleeping on the job” stated Davis.

Even when public power crews did work, some did very little. On one of the days our undercover camera tailed them, the pair only put in about two hours of actual labor, for their eight hours of pay. I tried to ask them for a comment, but the crews declined to explain their situation.

Thing is, all Cleveland Public Power have tracking devices. All crews have supervisors who are supposed to be watching the workers.

“These particular employees will be held accountable all the way up the chain. Supervisors and whoever else who might be responsible for not knowing where they’re supposed to be” said Davis who reaffirm they’ll get to the bottom of all of this.

CPP plans to review our findings before making any decisions.

“I certainly thank Cleveland 19 for bringing this to my attention so that we can move forward with disciplinary action,” said Davis.

He said he admits that the CPP snooze crews puts all workers at Cleveland Public Power once known as Muni Light, now in a bad light. He promises to pull the plug on the bad behavior.

If you have a tip for Chief Investigator Carl Monday call 216-376-7311 or email him at cmonday@woio.com.

