New Dir. of Community Development looks forward to strengthening CLE's neighborhoods

Mayor Frank Jackson swore-in the new Director of Community Development Thursday, Michael Cosgrove.

Cosgrove has been the acting director since early 2015. He oversees about 70 staff members committed to improving the quality of life in Cleveland by strengthening city neighborhoods through successful housing rehabilitation efforts, commercial rehabilitation efforts, new housing construction, homeownership and community focused human services.

"The work of community development in our neighborhood is both challenging and incredibly rewarding. I can't imagine a greater opportunity to do good for people than the one that you are giving me," said Michael Cosgrove. "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Dir. [Daryll] Rush and am humbled to be carrying out the work of revitalizing and strengthening Cleveland's neighborhoods."

The ceremony took place in the Mayor's Red Room at City Hall.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.