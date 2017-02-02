Police: Woman stole over $500 worth of meat, seafood from Willoughby Giant Eagle

Some of the food Smith allegedly stole. (Source: Police)

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Chardon woman for allegedly shoplifting over $499 worth of meat and seafood from a Willoughby Giant Eagle.

Store employees say they observed Krystal Smith acting suspiciously while loading a grocery cart full of meat, steak and seafood. She then allegedly walked past the cash registers without paying and exited the stores.

Smith was detained after officers arrived. She is charged with first degree misdemeanor theft.

