Cleveland Police collecting socks for the homeless

The Cleveland Police are collecting socks for homeless people in the area.

According to a news release 2nd District Officers will be collecting socks for the local homeless population. Socks can be dropped off in their lobby.

The 2nd District is located at 3481 Fulton Road. Socks will be collected until Feb. 15.

Back in 2015 the Cleveland Police gathered 679 pairs of socks.

