Fairview Park Schools making it easier for students to add fruits and vegetables to their diets

The salad bar is open for business at Fairview Park Schools.

The school district was awarded a grant for two salad bars from the United Fresh Produce Association, according to a news release.

New salad bar at Gilles Sweet is open (and very popular!) ?? pic.twitter.com/b949caqSSy — FairviewParkSchools (@FPSchools) February 1, 2017

This initiative engages the produce industry to support salad bars for schools to increase children's access to fresh fruits and vegetables. The funding comes from the Chef Ann Foundation, but more specifically D.R. Walcher Farms in North Fairfield, Ohio and Holthouse Farms in Willard, Ohio.

Students at FHS are enjoying the new salad bar! ?? pic.twitter.com/VeeGKOrf4o — FairviewParkSchools (@FPSchools) February 1, 2017

