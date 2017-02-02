How many CMSD students ride the RTA to school?

Many Cleveland parents don't have a way to drive their children to school each day. That's why they put them on school buses as well as RTA buses.

The question arises in the wake of the death of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze -- how safe is it to put a child on the RTA, with kids having to change buses in order to get to school? DeFreeze was last seen on video surveillance Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. The RTA has issued 18,000 RTA student IDs to CMSD students this school year. It is valid to be used by junior and senior high students, five days a week. Approximately 18,000 CMSD students per day can be on the RTA system, both bus and rapid.

East side Cleveland resident Marcus Perryman was out at bus stops in his neighborhood the past couple of days. He put his patrolling on Facebook Live to encourage others to join him in keeping children on their way to school safer.

Some people talk the talk. Perryman walks the walk.

He was out early Thursday morning on East 116th and Revere keeping an eye out for children as they waited for their buses to take them to school.

"See we got John Adams in the back," he said in his Facebook live post. "I got babies over there at the bus stop right now, waiting on this bus. So, I'm going to stand here and post up til they get on their bus safely."

Perryman knows the pain of losing a child and he's keenly aware of what can happen to innocent children.

"We need to be accountable for our own neighborhoods and quit solely relying on city hall, the mayor and even the councilman, let them do their part. But we need to get put here on the streets and protect our own," he said.

From a distance, Perryman keeps an eye on the children headed to school. He and his dog, Nayla, patrolled his neighborhood. He says the more people on the street looking out for kids, the better.

"It's a lot of children in the morning supervising themselves in the dark," he said.

Perryman and his wife, Debra, drive for RTA. She says a lot children get on her bus.

"They've got their little brother or sister with them and they are unsupervised," she said. "We just have to watch out for them because they don't know how to that."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.