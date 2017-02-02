You think you can beat a Cleveland Cavaliers player in a game of one-on-one? Here's your chance.

Cleveland sports fans now have a chance to play basketball against a player from the Cavaliers. Fans can enter the Pennzoil High Performance Sweepstakes.

According to the NBA website winners will receive a private tour of the Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Cavaliers training facility, with a member of the Cavaliers High Performance Team and the opportunity to test their skills on the practice court with a Cavaliers player.

Test your skills on the practice court with a #Cavs player & score a tour of Cleveland Clinic Courts!



ENTER TO WIN: https://t.co/pP7lYfUfIY pic.twitter.com/txMVIkh9bo — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 2, 2017

The promotion ends on Feb. 21. Contestants must be 18-years-old or older and live within a 150 mile radius of the city limits of Cleveland Ohio.

You can enter here

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.