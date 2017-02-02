Cleveland 19 predicts the winner of Super Bowl 51

Super Bowl 51 is on Sunday Feb. 5. Here at Cleveland 19 we made our predictions on who we think will in the game between the New England Patriots vs. the Atlanta Falcons.



Tony Zarrella, Sports Director: Patriots 38-24

Brian Duffy, Anchor: Patriots 33-30

Beth McLeod, Weather: Falcons 24-18

Tiffany Patterson, Web Producer: Falcons 38-24

Romona Robinson, Anchor: Falcons 37-31

Rob Weske, Promotions: Patriots 31-23

Mark Schwab, Sports Anchor: Falcons 26-24

Jeff Tanchak, Weather: Falcons 5-3

Chris Tanaka, Anchor: Patriots 31-27



Jake Corcoran, Producer: Falcons 29-23 in OT



Jon Jankowski, Web Producer: Patriots 31-28

Stephen Parsons, Audio: Falcons 35-31

Dan DeRoos, Reporter: Falcons 45-38

Jason Nicholas, Weather: Falcons 38-33

Jen Picciano, Reporter: Patriots 27-21



Chris Reymann, Photographer: Patriots 30-27



Mark Nolan, Anchor: Falcons 27-17

Michele Spring, Assignment Editor: Falcons 34-28



Number of Cleveland 19 employees picking the Falcons: 11

Number of Cleveland 19 employees picking the Patriots: 7

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.