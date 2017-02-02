University Heights man works to make city a sanctuary city

A University Heights man is working to make the city a sanctuary city.

A sanctuary city is commonly known in the U.S. and Canada as a municipality that has adopted a policy of protecting illegal immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws in the country in which they are now living.

Jim Outman posted a message on Facebook stating: "I have proposed a resolution for University Heights City Council members declaring University Heights to be a 'Sanctuary City,' in alignment with other cities across the country in the event that such a draconian mass deportation scheme should be attempted."

Outman is troubled by President Donald J. Trump's 90-day travel ban that blocked legal green card and visa holders from entering the U.S. He fears undocumented immigrants and their children may be soon forced out of the country. Outman has emailed every University Heights City Council member, urging them to support his proposal and draft a resolution.

"Whether or not they formally discuss this, whether or not they formally adopt a resolution, they will send a message to the world," Outman said. "Silence is just as loud as words -- sometimes louder."

Council member Pamela Cameron said it's something the council should take seriously and discuss further with legal counsel.

"It feels as if it's something that is current, it's pertinent and it's certainly an issue for an area resident so it's something we will consider as a council," Cameron said.

The issue is not officially scheduled to be discussed at Monday's council meeting, but Cameron said it could be brought up during public comment. Cameron said she would support a committee of the whole meeting to learn more about the possible consequences of making University Heights a sanctuary city. Any action would require a vote by council.

Sanctuary cities potentially face losing federal funds. It's an issue Cameron said can't be ignored.

"How much is justice worth?" Outman said.

