Super Bowl LI: What commercials kept you entertained during the big game?

I hope you have your DVR's ready because come Sunday, you'll want to play back plenty of commercials that are scheduled to air during the biggest football game of the year.

Super Bowl 51, between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons kicks off around 6:30 p.m.

There's no question that Doritos and Budweiser are usually some of the most memorable.

Who will take the crown this year? Take a sneak peek below:

1. Mr. Clean gets a sexy makeover.

2. Nintendo bursts onto the scene in its first Super Bowl appearance ever.

3. Now here's a first...the 2017 Snickers Super Bowl commercial is being filmed live! That's right, this is just a teaser. You have to wait until Feb. 5 to see the finished product. We heard it'll feature actor Adam Driver.

4. The self-proclaimed king of Super Bowl commercials Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser is said to be a real tearjerker. You be the judge!

5. Here's another FIRST! While Wendy’s has been around for almost half a century believe it or not 2017 marks their first-ever Big Game ad.

6. Skittles continues to keep it real weird.

7. Lexus LC pits man against machine and busts some serious moves in the process.

8. Turbotax scares Kathy Bates into keeping it real when filing her taxes.

9. The North Carolina Panthers won't be at the Super Bowl but Cam Newton will, thanks to Buick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LI COMMERCIALS

Which is your favorite?

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.