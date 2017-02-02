WATCH HERE: Some of the best Super Bowl halftime shows

If you're not watching Sunday for football or the commercials, you're most likely watching the big game for the halftime show.

This years Super Bowl 51 headliner is Lady Gaga! The global superstar is also the winner of six Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award nominee.

But enough about this year, what performer(s) do you think rocked it out best when it comes to Super Bowl halftime shows? We did a little in house poll and came up with a list.

Do you agree?

7. 2002 Tribute to those killed in the September 11 attacks

6. 1998 Salute to Motown's 40th Anniversary

5. 2004 Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake

4. 2001 The Kings of Rock and Pop: Aerosmith, 'N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

3. 2013 Beyonce, Destiny's Child

2. 2015 Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott, and Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band

1. 1993 "King of Pop" Michael Jackson

