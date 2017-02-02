Two teams, one special kid, and a memory to last a lifetime

Luke Grahl has been in the Parma Redmen hockey family since 8th grade.

Technically, his title is 'equipment manager', meaning he takes care of the water bottles and other stuff, but, there's a hockey player in there as well, and last Saturday, Luke finally got to prove it.



Luke took the ice against Midview on Senior Night, and for the first time in his high school career, lit the lamp. His third period goal brought every teammate off the bench, brought down the house, and brought more than a few tears.



"I was crying", his father Keith Grahl told us. "As a grown man, I was actually crying over this. My wife was happy. Just knowing this was Senior Night for him, we were overwhelmed."



"Very, very emotional", Parma head coach Joe Gaudino said. "Gotta be honest, to see somebody that exuberant, the way he reacted, the way Midview reacted, and the parents reacted, players from both teams, it was special."



Gaudino didn't tell Luke he'd be playing until Luke walked into the arena that day. But the plan was in the works for a while.

"This is actually something I wanted to do before he graduated", Gaudino said. "I wanted to make sure he got a varsity letter as a player, something he'll remember for the rest of his life."

So, Gaudino put Grahl in the starting lineup as a forward, let him play one shift, and then brought him back in the third period, when Grahl moved in on the Midview goalie and knocked in the first goal of his career.

"It was awesome", Luke said. "I just turned around, and I shot it and Midview's goalie, it went over his leg and went right in, and then the guys were diving on me."



For the rest of this season, it's back to the day job of equipment manager for Luke. But, he's just fine with that.

"I'm okay with that", Luke said. "I love the work and stuff."

And, of course, his teammates. And as we saw on Saturday night, the feeling is mutual.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.