Meth found in vehicle driven by naked man, police say

Massillon police recently pulled over a driver they say was naked.

They say that person was Luis Monroe Delapas-Valadez.

Officers made contact with the driver Jan. 17 around 3 a.m. They said he didn't use a signal and made a marked lines violation on State Route 21.

Along with the man being naked, a K-9 officer indicated an illegal substance was in the car. Police said they found a clear plastic baggy containing meth and four glass pipes commonly used to smoke meth in the vehicle.

Police said the man wasn't willing to step out at first, but eventually exited the vehicle and put on a pair of shorts.

Delapas-Valadez was arrested and charged with OVI, DUS, marked lanes, turn signals required, possessing drug instruments, and aggravated possession of drugs. He was booked into the Stark County Jail.

