Teacher uses photography skills to provide students with free school pictures

As soon as teacher Nicole Bozickovich realized many of her students' families couldn't afford school photos, she knew she had to do something.

Bozickovich is an art teacher at the Steam Academy of Akron.

“I asked the students, 'Who here is taking their school photo?' And only two of the second-graders raised their hands,” she said.

Bozickovich graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Art. She said she reached out to see if there was any way she could borrow some equipment to take photographs. Bozickovich was able to ask some favors and was able to get the pictures taken and printed for free. When she sent out a letter to parents, they couldn't believe it.

“They get expensive. It's either groceries or pictures, and I know kids like to eat more than they like to take pictures,” said parent Bryan Atkinson.

Bozickovich said parents came to her asking about the gesture.

"(They) were coming in and saying, 'Are you sure I don't have to pay anything?'" she said.

It wasn't just the parents that appreciated the keepsakes, it gave students a boost of confidence.

“When the child sat down in front of the camera, they realized they were important enough to be captured,” Bozickovich said.

Bryan Atkinson, one of the second-grade students, said his grandparents liked his picture.

"My grandma said I was handsome," he said. "My grandpa said I was handsome, too."

