3 sentenced to prison in Richland County bank robbery, hostage situation

Three people have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2015 bank robbery, kidnapping, and hostage situation in Richland County.

Taylor Crisman, 19, of Galion, was sentenced to 37 years in prison. Chris Hill, 24, of Galion, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Sarah J. Garrett, 42, of Bucyrus, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Crisman broke into the home of the manager of the KeyBank branch in Ontario and held his family hostage at gunpoint in Nov. 2015. The manager came home later that evening and was also held hostage overnight, according to court documents and testimony.

The next morning, Crisman, in consultation with Hill, ordered the manager to travel to the bank on Lexington-Springmill Road, remove a large sum of money from the vault and return home. The suspect held the bank employee’s wife and small children hostage until he returned home with the money, according to court documents and testimony.

Crisman then notified Hill to pick him up from home, which he did. Crisman, Hill, and Garrett counted the money later that evening, according to court documents and testimony.

Garrett worked at Marion County Family Court. She used her position to improperly search the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway and provide the robbers with the address of the bank manager, according to court documents and testimony.

The defendants stole $194,845 from the bank. Authorities recovered $171,058.

The defendants have been ordered to pay the remaining $23,787 in restitution.

Crisman was found guilty following a trial of bank robbery, kidnapping, hostage taking and brandishing a firearm in relation to commission of a felony, among other crimes. Hill pleaded guilty to the same charges. Garrett pleaded guilty to receipt of ransom money and misprision of a felony.

