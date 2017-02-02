Bomb threat prompts evacuation of after-school activities in Warrensville Heights

Those participating in Warrensville Heights High School after school activities Thursday were evacuated because of an anonymous bomb threat, school officials said.

The school will open at the regular time Friday morning.

There will be extra police patrols on the campus Friday, as a precaution.

Warrensville Heights police are investigating.

