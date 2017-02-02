Super Bowl 51 Prop Bet Frenzy

Every year the Super Bowl prop (proposition) bets seem to get more and more ridiculous. It’s not just the Super Bowl, you can even bet on the Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet has made it a tradition to put playful pooches on a little field and see what plays out. So why shouldn’t you drop a few bucks on which pup pick up the MVP honors.

Other bets include the color of Lady Gaga’s hair when she starts the halftime show? What color will the Gatorade be that will get dumped on the winning coaches head?

How many times will the phrase 'deflategate' be said during the broadcast. Bovada's website even has a list of prop bets you can print out and use at your Super Bowl party.

