Holocaust survivor recordings discovered at University of Akron

A mislabeled canister led to the discovery of old recordings of holocaust survivor interviews at the University of Akron. The recordings were part of interviews conducted by psychologist David Boder in 1946.

In 1967, about 50 reels of Boder's wire recordings ended up at the university, said David Baker, executive director at the school's Center for the History of Psychology. Boder used a wire recorder to interview the holocaust survivors as a part of a study on trauma.

After the university received the recordings, researchers were unable to listen to them because they didn't have a wire recorder to play them back.

"Because wire recorders aren't used anymore, wire recorders aren't made," said Baker.

Senior Multimedia Producer James Newhall took parts from broken units to create a functioning one, and multimedia specialist Jon Endres worked to digitize the sound. It took two years, but the wire recorder revealed the testimonies of holocaust survivors through six songs.

In one part, holocaust survivor Guta Frank sings a song called "Our Village is Burning" in Yiddish.

"Before she sang the song to Boder, Guta Frank explained that the song would be sung by the composer's daughter in the basement of the ghetto to inspire the Jews to rebel against the Germans. The songs provided information that previously was not known," said Baker.

The Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. also has a digitized copy. So now, stories that were once thought to be lost can be told again and again.

?Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.