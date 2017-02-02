Cavs' Kyrie Irving to compete in fourth NBA Three-Point Contest

Cleveland's Kyrie Irving will compete in the 2017 NBA All Star Three-Point Contest.

This is the fourth time he'll compete in the event, and the 15th year the Cavs have a participant in the contest.

The JBL Three-Point Contest will take place during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 18 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The other participants are Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets, Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets, Wesley Matthews of the Dallas Mavericks, CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and Nick Young of the Los Angeles Lakers.

