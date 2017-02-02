'Alianna Alert' petition aims to make attendance calls mandatory

Alianna DeFreeze never got to school the morning of Jan. 26. Her family said they didn't find that out until after 4 p.m.

Now, a woman who doesn't know the family is taking action by creating a Change.org account she hopes will keep schools accountable when it comes to attendance. Keisha Taylor created the Alianna Alert petition Tuesday, and by Thursday evening she was within 200 signatures of reaching the 1,500 goal.

"Alianna's death won't be in vain," said Alianna's aunt, Ariel Bell.

Speaking from the heart after finding out her niece had been killed on her way to school, Bell already knew the 14-year-old's death could bring about change.

"This is just one of the many things that are good and positive that will come from the untimely murder of my niece," Bell said.

Alianna's mom dropped her daughter off at an RTA bus stop before 7 a.m. She didn't find out her daughter didn't arrive to E. Prep until after 4 p.m. that day.

"It's my understanding no alert was ever given even at the end of the day," said Bell.

After hearing the news of Alianna's murder, Taylor decided something needed to be done. She didn't know Alianna or her family, but that didn't stop her from creating the petition.

"I think schools should be required to notify parents within an hour of the start of the school day if their child has not arrived," said Taylor.

Taylor has kids of her own. She knows hours, and even minutes, matter.

"That could've prevented her death, or it could've lead to them looking for the perpetrator sooner. By 4 o'clock, he's long gone," Taylor said.

Alianna's family also believes those moments could've made a difference.

"That is almost an eight hour window that we weren't even aware that she disappeared," said Bell.

Cleveland 19 News reached out to other area schools to get information on attendance policy notification requirements:

Akron Public Schools said they notify parents as soon as they notice a student is absent.

Avon Lake City Schools said parents are encouraged to sign up for a Progress Book program, which notifies them after first period if a student is absent. If parents don't sign up for the Progress Book, the parent will be manually called beginning at 9 a.m. The calls will continue throughout the day until contact is made.

Cleveland Metropolitan Schools said they use a robo call system after second period to alert parents.

Westlake City Schools said they call and email parents within an hour if a student doesn't show up for school.

