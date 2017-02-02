Report: Disney recalls holiday-themed nightlights - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Disney recalls holiday-themed nightlights

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Disney has recalled holiday-themed nightlights, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

About 3,000 were recalled after one caused an electrical fire, according to the report, which states liquid from the item can leak onto electrical outlets.

For more information on the recall, click or tap here.

