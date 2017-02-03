The Great Big Home & Garden Show is in Cleveland this weekend

The Great Big Home & Garden Show starts Friday in Cleveland at the IX Center.

The show brings together a number of exhibitors to give tips and deals on remodeling, home improvement, decor and outdoor spaces.

Admission is $12 for adults online and $15 at the door. Seniors 65 and older can get in for $11 Monday through Thursday, while groups with a minimum of 20 people can get in for $10 per person. Children ages 6 through 12 can get in for $5, while children 5 and under are free.

Here are the dates and hours: Friday, February 3, 2017 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 4, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 5, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, February 6, 2017 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday, February 10, 2017 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 11, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 12, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

