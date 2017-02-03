More than 150 people paid $99 to get an autograph from Johnny Manziel last night

More than 150 people were willing to shell out $99 for an autograph from former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Manziel signed autographs and took photos (also $99 a pop) with fans at a Signature Stadium store in Houston Thursday night. According to ESPN, Manziel took more than 70 photos.

Johnny Manziel arrives at his autograph signing in Katy, Texas, to a crowd of more than 150 people pic.twitter.com/TRb1UPVzb6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2017

"He's a legend," said 22-year-old Vince Sum, who used his job at an airline to get a flight from Salt Lake City to Houston to get his Manziel Texas A&M jersey signed.

Another fan showed up in Manziel's famous 2012 Scooby Doo Halloween costume. He said the player responded to the gag by saying "what an awesome Halloween that was for him."

Easily my favorite dude at the Johnny Manziel autograph signing pic.twitter.com/ppb3kQ5EaK — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 3, 2017

According to CBS Sports, Manziel was heard telling several fans, "If I played in a preseason game, I'd treat it like the Super Bowl."

Manziel has another autograph session on Friday night.

