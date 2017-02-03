Alliance man who allegedly burned cat alive appears in court

Chad Karka, the Alliance man accused of burning a cat alive in a fire pit in the backyard of his home, appeared in court Friday.

Karka previously pleaded not guilty to the Jan. 20 crime. He remains out on bond.

Karka is charged with cruelty and torture to animals under Goddard's Law.

He was ordered not to have any contact with animals and told he must attend one AA meeting per day.

His case was bound over to the Stark County Grand Jury.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.