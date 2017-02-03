Indians prep trucks to head to spring training

The Cleveland Indians are almost ready for spring training.

The team will load up their trucks to leave Progressive Field Friday morning for Goodyear, Ariz., where pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12. The whole team reports Feb. 16.

Andrews Moving & Storage will handle the transportation of gear. Fans can track their progress on the Indians' social media accounts.

The Indians open their spring slate on Feb. 25 against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

