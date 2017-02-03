Reward offered for information leading to Lorain murder suspect

Lorain Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Vincent Eugene Lee II, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Albert Ross III.

Ross was killed on Jan. 4. He was found inside a residence on Reid Avenue. According to police, he was visiting the suspect when he was killed.

Lee is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with any information on Lee should call 1-866-4-WANTED.

