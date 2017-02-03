Police: Alianna DeFreeze case has been a trying time for us

City leaders, police and the FBI held a news conference Thursday night in the murder case of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl.

Police announced the arrest of a 44-year-old South Euclid man. Christopher Whitaker was taken into custody Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in Mayfield Heights, police said.

On Jan. 29 Alianna DeFreeze was found dead in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue in Cleveland. According to a criminal complaint on Jan. 26 while in the area of East. 93rd and Kinsman the suspect Christopher Whitaker did purposely and with prior calculation cause the death of the DeFreeze.

The teen was last seen on video surveillance Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her mother called police at 4:15 p.m. after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day.

The mayor offered his condolences to the family.

"Everyone felt this loss in a way that I've not witnessed in some time," Mayor Frank Jackson said.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams echoed those sentiments.

"This has been a trying time for us. We put everything we could out there to find her and bring her home safely; unfortunately, that didn't happen," said Chief Williams.

The chief thanked the medical examiner's office for providing the evidence that led to Whitaker's arrest.

"They did a tremendous job under a lot of stress and strain, knowing the importance of this case to our community, and they came up with a lot of the evidence that we needed to identify this suspect and make this arrest," added Chief Williams.

So far 80 in-person interviews have been conducted and police have canvassed about 3,000 blocks looking for evidence in the case, according to Chief Williams. He said the case is far from over and urged the community to continue calling in tips.

"We're not done. We have to make sure this is done properly, we have to make sure again that this person that committed this heinous crime, that we believe from the evidence we have so far, that he never walks our streets again," added Chief Williams.

