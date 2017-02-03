Strongsville High football coach Larry Laird resigns

Strongsville High School varsity football coach Larry Laird has resigned, the school announced Friday.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately. Administration will be meeting with current members of the football team this afternoon to discuss next steps.

Interested applicants can apply on the school's website.

Laird has been with the team for three years. The school did not give a reason for his departure.

"Strongsville City Schools would like to thank Coach Laird for his commitment to the football program and for his hard work and dedication over the past three years," the school said in a statement. "The District wishes him well in his future endeavors."

