400 children receive free dental screenings at CWRU

Over 400 Cleveland children will receive free dental care from students at the Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine on Friday morning.

The event is a part of the statewide Give Kids A Smile program, which is set to give nearly $800,000 worth of free care from 2,000 dentists, dental students and assistants to nearly 18,000 children.

All children will receive examinations, cleanings and X-rays, while those with permanent teeth will get sealants to help prevent cavities.

"Some kids have maybe never seen a dentist, so this is a chance to make a real difference in their lives," said Ronald Occhionero, of the CWRU dental school, in a statement. "Plus, it's always a lot of fun for everyone involved."

The tooth fairy, mascots from local sports teams and a magician will be on hand to entertain the children.

