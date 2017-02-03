Man who died in Berea, identified nearly 4 decades later

A man who died nearly four decades ago in Berea has been positively identified. The case is from 1980.

On Nov. 14 1980 a man was struck and killed by a train along the railroad tracks near Front Street in Berea, Ohio. According to a news release attempts to identify the victim believed to be he was of Asian or American Indian descent in his late 20s.

After all efforts had been exhausted, the unidentified man was buried in Memorial Park in Cleveland. While following up on this case the Berea Police Department provided a case file to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Officer that included the original post-mortem fingerprint card from 1980.

The county's fingerprint lab entered the fingerprints into the Automated Fingerprint Identification System, providing access to local, state and federal databases. Examiners were able to compare the post-mortem prints to prints in the Next Generation Identification federal database for a positive match to James Francis Williams of Grand Haven, Michigan.

Investigators were able to track down his vital statistics and make proper next of kin notification.

