Church holds rally in Parma to support their Muslim neighbors

Church holding a rally in Parma to support their Muslim neighbors (Source: WOIO)

The West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church sponsored a rally to support their Muslim neighbors. The rally was held at the Islamic Center of Cleveland at 6605 W. 130th Street, Parma at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Unitarian churches in Northeast, Ohio joining in support of their Muslim neighbors at the Islamic Center of Cleveland pic.twitter.com/ey1fDILFpq — Harry Boomer (@HarryBoomer19) February 3, 2017

Members and friends of West Shore asked people to gather in what was called Standing on the Side of Love, to show love and support.

The prayer participants joined supporters on W. 130th Street for a moment of unity and prayer for peace.

