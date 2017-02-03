Medina teen hit by car near bus stop

A Medina teenager was struck by a vehicle while walking to her bus stop this past month. The 17-year-old was using a crosswalk on Springbrook Drive at Wadsworth when a black Jeep, hit her.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman from West Salem, hit Gillian Soltow, leaving her with several serious injuries.

The victim's mother, having just dropped her off near the bus stop, actually witnessed the accident. Sandra Soltow said in a police report the driver of the Jeep was turning left onto Springbrook Dr when she hit Gillian.

She said when she ran to see if she was OK, she couldn't move her leg and had other injuries as well.

In her statement to Medina Police, the driver, Leslie Rose said she saw a pedestrian but was unable to stop in time. She immediately got out to check on the victim.

She was cited in the accident. The police report said that it was raining and the roads were wet at the time.

A Medina school bus driver, Megan Longo, also witnessed the accident. Her statement to police details the victim was lifted in to the air and on to the hood of the driver's black SUV.

She said Soltow landed on the ground. There were no children on the bus at the time.

Medina City Schools said no other accidents or complaints about safety of the bus stop prior to the recent accident. The district is in the process of looking into changing the location of the bus stop on Wadsworth Road after teen was struck by a car.

A concerned mother whose daughter witnessed Soltow get hit by the car.

"People are just not paying attention to kids when they're getting on the bus. It scares me because I have three kids down there," Mary King said.

She wants to see drivers change their behavior on the busy street.

"I think that the police need to monitor that area. they're speeding down there. the speed limit is only 25 miles an hour and they're doing 40-45 down that road, and somebody's going to end up getting killed," King said.

