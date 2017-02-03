How many states are in the Midwest?

Do you consider living in Ohio the Midwest? According to the U.S. Census Bureau there are 12 states in the Midwest.

Indiana

Illinois

Michigan

Ohio

Wisconsin

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

North Dakota

South Dakota

We put some of the Cleveland 19 anchors and reporters to the test

Jen Picciano Named all 12 states

Brian Duffy Named 7/12 states Wisconsion Illinois Minnesota Iowa Missouri Indiana Ohio

Nichole Vrsansky Named 3/12 states Ohio Indiana Illinois

Sia Nyorkor Named 8/12 states Kansas Iowa Missouri Minnesota Illinois Michigan Indiana Ohio



