How many states are in the Midwest?

Map of the United States (Source: Pixabay.com) Map of the United States (Source: Pixabay.com)
WOIO, Cleveland -

Do you consider living in Ohio the Midwest? According to the U.S. Census Bureau there are 12 states in the Midwest.

  • Indiana
  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • Ohio
  • Wisconsin
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota

We put some of the Cleveland 19 anchors and reporters to the test

  • Jen Picciano
    • Named all 12 states
  • Brian Duffy
    • Named 7/12 states
      • Wisconsion
      •  Illinois
      •  Minnesota
      • Iowa
      • Missouri
      •  Indiana
      •  Ohio
  • Nichole Vrsansky
    • Named 3/12 states
      • Ohio
      • Indiana
      • Illinois
  • Sia Nyorkor
    • Named 8/12 states
      • Kansas
      • Iowa
      • Missouri
      • Minnesota
      • Illinois
      • Michigan
      • Indiana
      • Ohio

