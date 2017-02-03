Parma Police Officer indicted on identity fraud charges by a grand jury

Parma Officer Mike Yonek (Source Parma Police) **This was taken in Feb. 2014, when Yonek received an award from the chief for officer of the quarter. (Chief wearing white shirt)**

On Thursday the Parma Police Department was notified by prosecutors one of their officers was indicted by a grand jury on felony charges of Identify Fraud and Obstructing Justice.

The officer is 42-year-old Michael E. Yonek. He has been with the department since 1997. He was currently assigned to the patrol division.

Yonek was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending the adjudication of the criminal charges. The department will be conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

The mugshot of Yonek is not available yet.

