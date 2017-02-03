Who is Christopher Whitaker?

Christopher Whitaker, 44, has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl.

Whitaker is no stranger to police. He has a lengthy criminal record.

1998: Charged with grand theft and burglary

1998: Charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault, case dismissed

2005: Served almost 4 years in prison for felonious assault of 45-year-old woman; listed as a sex offender

2012: Charged with aggravated theft

In 2012 Whitaker was evicted from an address on East 93rd, according to records. His last known address is South Euclid; however, sources said Whitaker was living off and on at a home on East 84th Street, off Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

Alianna DeFreeze, 14, was found dead in an abandoned home on Cleveland's east side on Jan. 29. The teen was last seen on video surveillance Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her mother called police at 4:15 p.m. after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day.

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams said there are still pieces of the puzzle left to put together, but police are sure Whitaker was "directly connected" to the DeFreeze case. Whitaker was arrested in Mayfield Heights by Cleveland Police and US Marshals.

Whitaker was identified as the suspect in this case through evidence discovered by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office Northeast Ohio Regional Forensic Laboratory.

He's jailed on aggravated murder charges and is expected in court Saturday.

A family member of DeFreeze said the family does not know Whitaker.

