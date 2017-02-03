VIDEO: Woman assaulted by Christopher Whitaker tells her story

A courageous woman who reported she was raped in 2005 by Christopher Whitaker may be a key to finding him in connection with the murder of Alianna DeFreeze, 14. Whitaker was convicted of sexual battery and felonious assault after a saliva sample was taken.

All these years later it provided the match to DNA found at Alianna’s murder scene. She retold her chilling story.

“He left me for dead,” the victim said.

Originally Whitaker was charged with attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and two counts of felonious assault.

In a plea deal two of the most serious charges, attempted murder and rape were d ropped. He served four years in prison.

The victim knew of the DeFreeze case and she said it left her uneasy.

“I had a strong feeling it was him,” the victim said.

She saw the news that he had been arrested and she knew it was him.

“Oh my God that was the one that attacked me,” the victim said.

Seeing his picture left her even more uneasy.

“I could hardly sleep last night,” the victim said.

She would be willing to testify about her case, which included him trying to stab her with scissors. When she wrestled that away from her he stabbed her in the neck with a pencil, choked her unconscious, beat her and raped her.

Her thoughts about the current case if proven in court are clear .

“I think he should get the death penalty," the victim said.

